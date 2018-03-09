7 March 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya on High Alert After a Deadly Flu

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
Health officials examines a patient after a Swine flu scare in Kisumu (file photo).

Kenyan health officials have issued an alert after samples taken from patients in Laikipia County, central Kenya, suffering from flu confirmed the presence of H1N1 prototype 9 influenza virus.

Donald Mogoi, a chief officer in charge of health in the area said a child is suspected to have died of the flu two weeks but the deadly virus was confirmed on Tuesday by the National Public Health Laboratories.

The five-year-old boy died at the Nanyuki Cottage Hospital and was being treated for pneumonia, his dad said.

Evelyn Obong'o, a clinical officer at the regional hospital, Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital, said Wednesday that her team is attending to at least 60 cases with 15 cases already admitted to the wards.

Most of the patients are children, Mrs Obong'o said.

Cases of the flu have been on the rise in the last two weeks, she added.

The diseased is characterised by high fever, diarrhoea, vomiting, dry cough and general body weakness.

More on This

H1N1 Virus Reported in Laikipia County

The Laikipia County health officials have confirmed the presence of the H1N1 Prototype 9 Influenza virus among some… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.