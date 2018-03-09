9 March 2018

Nigeria: Sports Ministry Ready to Pay Back IAAF's 'Missing' Grant

By Ben Efe

Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN president, Ibrahim Gusau and the Sports Ministry are making moves to ensure that the world athletics ruling body, IAAF was refunded the $150,000, that was mistakenly paid into the accounts of the AFN.

It was gathered yesterday that the AFN secretary-general spent the money on certain "projects," after obtaining approval from the sports ministry. Ironically it is the same sports ministry, that has set up an inquiry to unravel the disbursement of the funds.

However, the AFN president tabled the matter before the Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung and have been in communications with the IAAF on how the money will be refunded.

"First of all it was the fault of the IAAF to have overpaid the AFN. The secretary-general thought the money was meant for CAA championships.

"So after getting approval from the Sports Minister, he spent the money on some project," said an AFN official with knowledge of the matter.

"The secretary-general have documents to show how the money was spent. It was the same sports ministry that approved the spending of the money.

"The AFN president has requested that the minister look into it and also the IAAF has been duly informed about the payment plan.

"I can assure you that the IAAF will not sanction Nigeria because of this. Nigeria has not committed any offence to warrant a ban."

