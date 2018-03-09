8 March 2018

L'Express (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Cabinet Agrees to Impeach Mauritian President after Independence Day

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Voice Of America
President of Mauritius Ameenah Firdaus Gurib.

Almost three years after she became the first woman to be the president of Mauritius, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim is set to be impeached by the same ruling coalition that put her in the State House. Cabinet agreed today that the expenses scandal revealed by l'express should signal the end of Gurib-Fakim's mandate as president.

With her refusal to step down, Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth is expected to summon parliament next week and start the impeachment process with a motion that is likely to obtain the support of opposition MPs. It remains to be seen what the stance of Ivan Collendavelloo, leader of the Muvman Liberater (ML) and deputy prime minister, will be in parliament. Gurib-Fakim became president after the ML put forward her name and Collendavelloo has always been keen to offer his support to the embattled president.

Gurib-Fakim is facing ostracisation from the presidency following an expenses scandal brought into the news cycle by l'express last week. The president spent a substantial amount of money with a credit card obtained from the Planet Earth Institute, an NGO run by controversial billionaire Alvaro Sobrinho. While her initial line of defence was that the documents from l'express were not "authentic", the president is now claiming that she did nothing wrong because she has reimbursed all the money spent with the credit card.

More on This

Mauritian President Facing the Sack Over Expenses Furor

Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, president of Mauritius, has led the country into a constitutional crisis that is likely to plague… Read more »

Read the original article on L'Express.

Copyright © 2018 L'Express. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.