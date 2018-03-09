Namibia: Knife Killings Get Young Man 25 Years in Jail

A young man convicted of murder and culpable homicide in connection with two knife killings that he carried out in Windhoek, heard yesterday that he has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Two young lives had been cut short unnecessarily by Hendry Klein, and that was a clear indication that sentences meted out by courts to convicted offenders were being taken lightly, and that it was time for the courts to impose stiffer sentences on people committing crimes like Klein's, magistrate Elina Nandago commented during his sentencing in the Windhoek Regional Court.

Magistrate Nandago reminded Klein (25) that Namibia's Constitution guaranteed the right to life, and that the courts had a duty to punish anyone who violated that right.

Klein was prosecuted on two counts of murder. He denied guilt on both charges, but in January this year, magistrate Nandago found him guilty of murder on one of the charges, and guilty of the lesser offence of culpable homicide in respect of the other charge.

The prosecution alleged that he murdered a 31-year-old man, Eddy Afrikaner, by stabbing him in the chest in Katutura in Windhoek on 31 March 2012, and that he committed a second murder by stabbing another man, Charles Adonis Eichab (26), in the neck with a knife in the Havana area of Windhoek on 31 December 2015.

It emerged during the trial that Klein's defence to the charges was that he was acting in self-defence when he stabbed Afrikaner and Eichab.

The magistrate rejected his defence when she handed down her verdict, though. Klein was found guilty of murder in connection with the stabbing that ended Eichab's life, and convicted of culpable homicide over the incident in which Afrikaner was killed.

The court heard that Klein and Eichab were outside a shebeen on New Year's eve at the end of 2015 when Klein asked Eichab for some wine. When Eichab told him he was waiting for a friend to arrive before they could start to drink, Klein - apparently displeased by Eichab's answer - took a knife from his trousers, stabbed Eichab on the left side of his neck, and ran away, a witness who had been at the scene testified during the trial.

According to Klein, the incident during which Afrikaner was fatally stabbed at the end of March 2012 took place after Afrikaner had grabbed him by his neck from behind, punched him and told him that he would kill him one day.

Magistrate Nandago reasoned in her judgement that even if Afrikaner had been aggressive towards Klein as claimed by him, Afrikaner did not produce any weapon before he was stabbed by Klein. There was no need for Klein to have used a knife against him, she said, finding Klein guilty of having negligently caused Afrikaner's death.

The magistrate remarked yesterday that throughout his trial, and also after he had been found guilty, Klein did not show any remorse over the fact that he had ended two people's lives.

She sentenced Klein to 20 years' imprisonment over the murder of Eichab and to a 10-year jail term, of which five years were suspended for a period of five years, over the negligent killing of Afrikaner. The effective sentence with which Klein left the court is one of 25 years' imprisonment.

Public prosecutor Menencia Hinda represented the state during Klein's trial. Klein was represented by defence lawyer Quine Fenyeho.