Africa: Liberian Artists Represent Africa At Unesco in Women's Day Art Exhibition

Paris, France — In observance of International Women's Day(IWD) at UNESCO, two Liberian artists were selected among several others to represent the Contingent of Africa at programs marking the day at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France.

The Liberian artists, Sidibe A. Musa and Ellen Vaibah Zeze were selected to present their paintings and drawings at the program to showcase the artistic works of women and drawings that portray the activities and the social and economic programs of women across the world.

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay said the International Women's Day is an occasion to give particular resonance, worldwide, to the struggle to achieve equality between men and women, and to launch initiatives that will raise awareness and help to change mindsets.

Ms. Azoulay said the promotion of gender equality is one of UNESCO's global priorities, adding that in all the fields within its mandate - education, culture, science, communication and information - UNESCO is committed to encouraging the access of girls and women to all types of education and training, removing barriers that hinder their personal and professional development, and enabling them to be better represented in cultural life, science and the media.

Whether through its literacy programs for young girls or its patronage of already experienced women scientists, UNESCO is multiplying its initiatives to fight discrimination against girls and women and promote their skills and talents.

She said UNESCO is at the forefront of the fight against gender discrimination, deconstructing the stereotypes that spread through the media. It uses its mandate as an agency dedicated to information and communication to lead the fight both in the media and through the media.

The Charge d'Affairs at the Liberian Embassy and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Mrs. Geraldine Bass-Golokeh praised the artistic brilliance and professionalism of the Liberian artists and commended them for representing Africa at this year's International Women's Day Art Exhibition.

International Women's Day is celebrated each year March 8th as an occasion to celebrate the progress made towards achieving gender equality and women's empowerment but also to critically reflect on those accomplishments and strive for a greater momentum towards gender equality worldwide.

It is a day to recognize the extraordinary acts of women and to stand together, as a united force, to advance gender equality around the world.

UNESCO has been working in all of its domains to promote gender equality and women's rights and empowerment. Gender Equality has been one of two Global Priorities of the organization since 2008.

Global Priority Gender Equality is implemented through result-oriented actions both within the Secretariat and in Member States with a wide range of partners.

This year, the UN theme for International Women's Day, is "Time is Now: Rural and urban activists transforming women's lives".

The UN will draw attention to the rights and activism of rural women, who make up over a quarter of the world population and majority of the 43 per cent of women in the global agricultural labor force. Rural women and their organizations represent an enormous potential, and they are on the move to claim their rights and improve their livelihoods and wellbeing.