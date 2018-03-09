Namibia: Hearing-Impaired Pupils Do Extraordinary Things

column

It is a warm Tuesday morning at Eenhana, and a teacher is attending to her Grade 5 pupils inside a quiet classroom at the Usko Nghaamwa Special School.

The school bell has rung, the corridors are empty, and the classrooms are full. Latecomers are a rare occurrence at this school, as most pupils depend on promptness and a rigid schedule for effective learning to take place. Besides sticking to a strict programme, all pupils live on the school premises.

From a distance, the academic setting and surrounding appear to be that of a mainstream school. But this is no typical school.

Here, hearing-impaired children experience the world differently, but their inability to hear is not a stumbling block to their learning.

The 11 and 13-year-olds are silently seated in a semi-circle for the day's fourth lesson. This seating arrangement helps to ensure that no child is obstructed by another. It also offers a better view of their teacher.

It is time for home ecology, and writing books are placed on the table. The school principal, Loide Shipanga, stands in front of the board, and introduces me. She spells my name for the pupils. She repeats the spelling until they have all mastered it.

"Now it's your turn. Can someone come and spell it for the whole class?" she asks the children. One of them volunteers to do the spelling, while the others observe to make sure it is done right. About half an hour later, the fourth lesson for the day comes to an end. Time for a tea break.

A different world

"We do things differently here," says Shipanga, the principal of the special school based in Ohangwena region, which is government-funded.

She is a passionate teacher who hopes to see all her pupils, starting from pre-primary to Grade 10, succeed in life. To her, these children are no different from those without hearing problems. But, she adds, hearing-impaired children require far more attention than pupils in mainstream schools.

"Deaf children need more attention as their response rate is slower than children without hearing difficulties. If a teacher has six deaf pupils in a class, she's doing the work equivalent to teaching about 38 children who are not deaf," she explains.

Last year, the school, which was established in 2009, had a pass rate of 45,6%.

The school has 97 pupils aged between three and 24. "We have a long waiting list. If we could, we would take in as many learners as we can," says Shipanga. "But that would compromise the quality of the education we offer."

The school starts from pre-primary, and has one class for each grade. This year, they introduced Grade 10. There are normally between six and 10 pupils and a teacher in each classroom.

In the Grade 1 class, several images are stuck on the wall. The first photo shows the sign language of the alphabet. Next to it, there is a picture of animals. Upper classes have periodic tables. This changes as the grades get higher and the children's needs and learning environment also change.

"This is how the children learn the basics before moving on to other grades. We struggle to teach the pupils, as most of them come from homes with no knowledge of the language," says Lineekela Mushelenga, a Grade 1 teacher. What makes her job even tougher is the non-availability of books for deaf children. "I have to show them pictures and teach them what they mean," she further explains.

It is lunch-time, but the Grade 10 pupils remain seated. The school dining hall is not big enough to accommodate all the pupils at the school at the same time, so the older ones allow pupils in lower grades to eat first.

Lack of proper facilities

Although Shipanga, her teachers and pupils are passionate about education, the school needs much assistance with the facilities. The school has a dining hall which cannot accommodate all the pupils at the same time; it has no basketball court, and no proper soccer field. The school also has no library, so there is no extra reading taking place besides the prescribed textbooks.

While the younger pupils were having lunch, Ohangwena governor Usko Nghaamwa visited the school.

He was on his routine regional school visits, and wanted to know what challenges the school was facing, progress made, and the pass rate. The pupils were chatting to The Namibian about their needs.

Twenty-year-old Tatiana Kondjeni Augusta, a Grade 10 pupil, said they needed a school library. As it is, they only have subject textbooks, with no additional materials to improve their knowledge.

Expressing similar sentiments was Thomas Helao, who said most of the time, they get bored because they have nothing to do.

"I am not happy that we have no library or computer lab. Someone should donate laptops so that we can train ourselves in typing, and we can Google search for words which we are not familiar with," he pleaded.

In response, the governor said he has hope that someone will come to their aid soon. For his part, his office will try and assist with the dining hall, which has an earth floor.

"You should be motivated, as I trust and believe the school will produce future doctors. You will not be in Grade 10 forever. You will go ahead and move on to universities. You can even become the next president," he states.

On a tour around the school yard, a huddled mass of green and cream buildings trailed off into the horizon in every direction. There is a pile of dried grass next to an open area. This is the school's soccer field. It has no clear markings as it is positioned in a sandy area.

As lunch-time continues, Nghaamwa moves to the corrugated iron dining hall. The worried pupils communicate to one another in a language I did not understand. The teachers translate. They tell Nghaamwa what is on the pupils' wish list, including the following: a sports field, a playground for the pre-primary children, additional classrooms, a dining hall and a netball court.

Tomorrow always comes

The school day ends when the clock strikes 14h00.

Hostel keeper for the boys, Helena Shuumbwa, stands at the door. The young pupils are not allowed to go out and play before leaving their uniforms with her. "This is for safety reasons. We understand that our learners are vulnerable, and we want to ensure that we can protect them as much as we can," says Shuumbwa.

She assists them by keeping their uniforms. "They are still learning the language, so their clothes cannot mix with the elder ones' outfits. They are unable to express themselves that the clothes belong to them. This is my way of making sure they do not go missing," she adds. Although Namibia is home to over 27 000 hearing-impaired people, the country only has six schools that cater for these children.

Hearing-impaired children are sidelined worldwide. Just last year, some hospitals in Zimbabwe reportedly introduced sign language to help hearing-impaired patients communicate better. Namibia is yet to follow.

Shuumbwa's main worry is the children she says are neglected, and not looked after by their parents. "We end up with children who have nowhere to go for weekends. Parents whose children have special needs have a tendency of dumping them here, and have no care in the world to come back for them. At times, these children have no soap to bath with," she laments.

Meanwhile as the day progresses, the children remove their shoes to get ready for the afternoon's activities. The teacher and assistant instruct them to go and wash the uniforms. Some oblige, others do not.

Tomorrow, it will start all over again.