8 March 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Africa: Commonwealth Summit Seeks to Unlock Africa's Economic Potential

By : Sahr Morris Jr.

The upcoming 2018 Commonwealth Africa Summit in London which will run from March 12 to 15 is set to unlocking Africa's economic potential by increasing trade, collaboration and philanthropy within the commonwealth.

The aim of the summit is to promote economic stability among commonwealth nations and aims to discuss the ways to promote collective action, achieve shared prosperity and common good for Africans leveraging on their relationship with the commonwealth family of nations.

With an already planned series of discussions at the event, dialogue on how to strategies and mobilise valuable African resources that are vital to shape the continent's emerging economies will be discussed and key in this year's event amongst host of themes are; how can we beat Africa's Water Crisis?

Strong Economic Leadership: An imperative for Common Good, From Emerging Markets to Sustainable Market - Creating Sustainable economies across Africa, Africa for Africans: A New Era of Africa Philanthropic Giving and its impact on the continent amongst others.

With more than 400 global and African thought leaders participating during the event, the issues will range from trade and investment, entrepreneurship, job creation, economic development, health, security and counterterrorism and energy.

The event is organised by the Commonwealth Africa Initiative (CAFI) in association with Oxford Business Group, GLEEHD Foundation, APO Group, IC Publications (African Review), Cornfield Group, Ben TV, Phoenix Media Group, Amayew Debrah and other partners. CAFI promotes the socio-economic interest of Africa in the Commonwealth.

Some of the renowned speakers include Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, Yakubu Gowon, Baleka Mbete, speaker of the parliament of South Africa, Lord Watson of Richmond, Lord Ahmed of Rotherham, Baroness Uddin of Bethnal Green, Simon Walker, director general of the British Institute of Directors (IOD) and many other global leaders.

