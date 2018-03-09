Somalia: Slain Regional Minister and Hirshabelle MP Laid to Rest in Mogadishu

The dead bodies of a regional Minister and MP killed in Al Shabaab roadside bomb blast near Afgoye town on Wednesday have been laid to rest in Mogadishu on Thursday morning. The bodies of Abdirahman Abdulkadir Baraf who was the state Minister of Security for Southwest and HirShabelle MP Abdi Farah were buried at a cemetery in Medina hospital.

Somali Government officials and members of the Parliament have attended attending funeral services for the slain regional Minister and legislator killed in Al Shabaab. The two officials, along with two security guards died in a landmine explosion struck their car On their way back to Afgoye from nearby Balli Doogle airbase in Lower Shabelle region. Their car was blown apart by a powerful IED planted on the road by Al Shabaab.