Namibia: Afrikaners Join Call for Support of Nama Festival

The Afrikaner Nama sub-tribe has pledged its support for the upcoming Nama cultural festival to be held at Keetmanshoop between 23-27 May .

The clan's spokesperson Niklaas Afrikaner in a statement issued on Wednesday said men and women of the tribe are delighted beyond measure by the noble idea of the youthful organising committee, who are spearheading the planning of the festival.

"We, therefore, condemn all rumours and propaganda that have been spread against the festival as total lies with their characteristics and any element thereof with the contempt they deserve," he said, referring to speculation rumbling that the planned event is politically and tribally motivated.

He assured the clan's subjects that the festival is, contrary to rumours, purely aimed at unifying the Nama people, celebrating their culture and tradition, as well as being for the well-being of the community and ultimately that of the Namibian nation.

"We are furthermore convinced that the festival is purely and apolitically aimed at sensitising our communities, young and old, on the preservation of our traditions and cultures which are on the brink of extinction, and additionally to serve as a platform for the Namibian nation to exchange views and transfer knowledge on the cultures and traditions of the Nama people among themselves and to the entire Namibian nation," he added.

Against this backdrop, Afrikaner said the youth fully support the festival as it has nothing to do with political, religious, traditional and tribal affiliations whatsoever.

He expressed the hope that those in the "political and social driving seats" will invest their time and energy to pledge financial and material support towards the first-ever Nama cultural festival.

"It is time that African traditions and cultures come together to harmonise and protect good practices that our forefathers used to practise, and to create societies free of drug and alcohol abuse, crime, racial discrimination, and discrimination based on skin colour, where all traditions and cultures are celebrated together", he stressed.

He then called on the entire Namibia, especially the private sector, traditional communities, local authorities and individuals to support the spirit of pan-Africanism at the upcoming festival without any fear of colour, race or political connotations.