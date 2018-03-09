9 March 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: 949 Ovaherero Ready to Return From Botswana

Photo: New Era
Ovaherero and Ovambanderu living in Botswana (file photo).

A total of 949 Ovaherero living in Botswana have shown interest in being repatriated back home, Namibia's high commissioner to Botswana, Mbapeua Muvangua, says.

In a recent interview, he told Nampa that discussions on the matter have been ongoing, and relevant information has already been forwarded to the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, and the Ministry of Land Reform.

The registration and documentation for the repatriation on the part of the Botswana government has been completed, he said, adding that the finalisation of the process now lies with the Namibian authorities.

Muvangua also stated that in preparation, pens have been erected at the Buitepos and Dobe border posts, where the cattle of those to be repatriated will be quarantined for the required period before entering Namibia.

Approached by Nampa on Tuesday, home affairs minister Frans Kapofi confirmed that the process was underway between the two governments, but said he first has to table the repatriation issue in parliament.

- Nampa

