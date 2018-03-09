Liberia: "Your Plight Is Priority to Me" First Lady On International Women's Day

Monrovia — The First Lady, Ambassador Clar M. Weah, today joined hundreds of women from all walks of life in commemorating March 8, International Women's Day.

Ambassador Weah told the gathering of women that she was pleased to celebrate the day with them and she praised their courage and determination.

The First Lady told the gathering that she was committed to fight for the Liberian women in ensuring that issues affecting them are addressed. Ambassador Weah was however quick to point out that she was still getting herself familiar with their plight.

"I want you to know that your plight remains a priority to me," said Ambassador Weah as she assured them fighting with all her might for the cause of the women's issues. She called for the support of the women of Liberia to join hands with her in enhancing their well-being.

"I just want to ask you all to join hands with me because I don't know all of your problems and I won't solve all of your problems; but I am going to take up a lot of your problems."

She spoke at program organized by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, to marking the celebration of International Women Day, which was climaxed at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

Following an inter-university debate on March 7, activities marking the 2018 International Women's Day continued Thursday morning with a parade from the Health Ministry in Congo Town to the SKD Sports Complex.

The parade was followed by a panel discussion during which women at various levels share their experiences including challenges and successes in their respective lives.

The First Lady, having sat eagerly throughout the discussion, said the forum provided great insights of the concerns of the women of Liberia.

She praised the resilience of the former Liberian Children Parliament Speaker, Satta Sheriff, one of the panelists, for her impressive presentation.

Ambassador Weah said she was inspired by Satta's strength and determination in pursuing her life's dream, while challenging her to keep up the great work.

International Women's Day is observed March 8 each year the world over to celebrate the social, cultural, economic and political achievements of women.

This year's celebration was held under the global theme: "Press for Progress" and the National theme: "Act Now: Support the Liberian Women Agenda." The keynote Speaker at today's event was Nobel Laureate Leymah R. Gbowee.

International Women's Day was first observed on February 28, 1909 in New York but was later celebrated March 8 as of 1910.The global observance of the day was adopted by the UN in 1975.