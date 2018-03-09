Congo-Kinshasa: Militia Run Amok With Robberies in DRC

Kinshasa — MILITANTS have ambushed and robbed humanitarian agencies as well as civilians in the restive eastern regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The robberies are the latest in a series of violations by the rebel groups in the Shabunda territory of the South Kivu province.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) reported that in recent days, the militia groups had solicited money from humanitarian aid organisations to enable them to reach thousands displaced by the clashes in the area.

Militants are wreaking havoc in the Maimingi and Nyombe regions where about 20 people have recently been robbed of their belongings.

"They however did not suffer physical violence," said a spokesperson of the UN agency.

This week has been marked by massive population displacements in the South Kivu, particularly the southern regions.

Some 10 000 people have reportedly fled Kasungulu to the equally volatile Kilembwe due to clashes between the Congolese army and armed groups.

Fizi is the second most affected by population movements in the province, behind Kalehe.

The former is home to 188 000 of the total of 647 000 displaced people in South Kivu.

Population movements have also affected the Ruzizi region, which has received about 2 500 people from Rwenena and Kibirizi.

With about 6 million people, South Kivu is the third-largest province of the DRC. The Central African is country enduring worsening militancy and subsequent displacements after president Joseph Kabila extended his reign despite the lapse of his mandate in 2016.