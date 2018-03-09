9 March 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Congo-Kinshasa: Militia Run Amok With Robberies in DRC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jean Kassongo in Kinshasa, DRC

Kinshasa — MILITANTS have ambushed and robbed humanitarian agencies as well as civilians in the restive eastern regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The robberies are the latest in a series of violations by the rebel groups in the Shabunda territory of the South Kivu province.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) reported that in recent days, the militia groups had solicited money from humanitarian aid organisations to enable them to reach thousands displaced by the clashes in the area.

Militants are wreaking havoc in the Maimingi and Nyombe regions where about 20 people have recently been robbed of their belongings.

"They however did not suffer physical violence," said a spokesperson of the UN agency.

This week has been marked by massive population displacements in the South Kivu, particularly the southern regions.

Some 10 000 people have reportedly fled Kasungulu to the equally volatile Kilembwe due to clashes between the Congolese army and armed groups.

Fizi is the second most affected by population movements in the province, behind Kalehe.

The former is home to 188 000 of the total of 647 000 displaced people in South Kivu.

Population movements have also affected the Ruzizi region, which has received about 2 500 people from Rwenena and Kibirizi.

With about 6 million people, South Kivu is the third-largest province of the DRC. The Central African is country enduring worsening militancy and subsequent displacements after president Joseph Kabila extended his reign despite the lapse of his mandate in 2016.

Congo-Kinshasa

Tales of Terror From Congo's Ituri Province

Refugees recount killings and a harrowing lake crossing to Uganda Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.