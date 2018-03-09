Liberian Women Football Association Extols First Lady

Monrovia — The Liberian Women Football Association ( LWFA) has extolled First Lady, Clar Weah, on her appointment as CAF Ambassador for women football.

CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad conferred the honor on the Liberian First lady at the first ever CAF Women's Football Symposium in Marrakeck, Morocco on March 6, 2018.

The Women Football Association stalwarts were so elated by the news back home and converged at the Airport to welcome their new champion back into the on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

"CAF made no mistake in naming our First Lady as Ambassador to champion women football in Africa"; exclaimed Madam Jodie Reid Seton, President of Earth Angels Football Club.

Madam Seton, who is also contesting for the seat for the Women's football slot on the Executive Committee of the Liberian Football Association (LFA) also emphasized that CAF was aware of the challenges faced by women's football in the country and honor the wife of the Liberian President, Soccer Legend, George Manner Weah.

"It is a boost to women football as Madam Clar Weah pledged to work with the Liberian Women's Football Association to improve the game in the Country and we are very happy"; Madam Seton added.

The Earth Angel prexy also noted that the LWFA will shortly host a short tournament in honor of their new champion and Vice President, Jewel Howard Taylor as a means to jumpstart a larger awareness to transform women's football in Liberia.

In Marrakeck, Morocco Madan Weah was overawed upon hearing the pronouncement.

"This is unbelievable. I have attended this symposium for two days and now I am to champion the Women's Football cause out there".

She then looked at job ahead. "It is a task that I am ready to do because I know the importance of football right from what it did for my husband and now my family," Madam Weah concluded.

Report by Orlind Cooper, FPA Contributor