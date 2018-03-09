9 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Renewable Energy Burst - Jeff Radebe to Sign Off Wind and Solar Power Projects After a Two-Year Hiatus

analysis By Melanie Gosling

In his new post in Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet, Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has renewed the government's commitment to renewable energy. After a delay of two years, 27 electricity generation projects that will create 61,600 full-time jobs will be signed off next week. By MELANIE GOSLING.

South Africa is back on track with its renewable energy programme after two years of uncertainty and government backtracking on its commitments to this multibillion-rand industry.

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe announced on Thursday that the 27 electricity generation projects, part of the government's independent power purchase programme approved two years ago but which has been in limbo ever since, would be signed on Tuesday.

This would release an investment of R56-billion into the economy and give the green light for these private renewable energy power stations to be built.

"We have reached this milestone after a long period of uncertainty, but with this signing we are re-confirming government's commitment not only to renewable energy, but also to a solid partnership with the private sector as we pursue our energy transition objectives," Radebe said in a briefing in Parliament.

Radebe's announcement comes nearly two years after the deadline - April 2016 - when Eskom should have...

