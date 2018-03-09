Liberia: China Signs More Bilateral Agreement With Liberia

The Chinese Government has agreed to provide more bilateral aids to Liberia affecting the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex (SKD), the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) and National Clinical Reference Laboratory.

Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Fu Jijun said at the signing ceremony that his government is glad to be here to sign these agreements, which it hope will help in some ways towards President Weah's pro-poor agenda.

The agreement specifically targeting the SKD, is geared toward youth empowerment in the sports arena. "We know the empowerment of young people of Liberia is of major concern of President Weah," Mr. jijun was quoted as saying in a Foreign Ministry release issued on Wednesday March 7. The said agreement was signed on Tuesday March 6.

He also spoke of China's relationships with Africa and how it is growing with the continent in general and particularly with individual nation on the continent.

Ambassador Jijun thanked the Liberian Government through the Foreign Ministry for the bilateral ties of friendship subsisting between both nations.

Continuing specifically on the aid toward SKD, the Chinese have agreed to send a six-man technical team to Liberia. The team is going to include one person for sports facilities, one for water supply and drainage facilities and air-conditioning, one of electronic display screen, one for electric appliances, one for electron appliances and one for interpretation.

The team is expected to be in Liberia for three years and will provide technical skills for the renovation of sound amplifier, electronic monitoring devices, fire protection systems, technical guidance and training regarding equipment usage and maintenance of the facilities as part of their operations.

For the National Clinical Reference Laboratory, the team among other things will provide the necessary laboratory testing instruments and equipment.

Speaking earlier, Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Milton Findley on behalf of President George Manneh Weah, thanked the Government of the People's Republic of China through their Ambassador Jijun, for the many assistances it continues to render Liberia.