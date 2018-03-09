Liberia: National Dance Competition Hits Monrovia

Monrovia will come alive this weekend as the first edition of the national dance competition takes place, with youth dance crews from eight of Liberia's fifteen counties showcasing their skills.

The competition which will take place on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the famous Destiny Entertainment Center, on Bypass, is being organized by the West Coast Kingz International in collaboration with Destiny Entertainment Center.

According to J. J. Barcon, head of the group, the winning team or crew will be awarded a six-month contract to China, which will include capacity building among others.

"We have BYG dance crew, which represents Margibi County, United Legends from Montserrado County, New Kru Town dance crew from Grand Kru, Sun Set dance crew from Lofa County, New Assassin dance crew from Grand Bassa County, J. Unite from Nimba County, Swagga dance crew from Grand Gedeh and Don Carliro representing Bong County," he said.

Barcon said Liberian artists, including the group Soul Fresh, Peaches, famous Hipco artist Takun J, Teedy-Ride, Rowal Debusta Pain, among others, will grace this year's biggest dance competition.

"The invited artists are excited about this great national event. We are also delighted to see the level of enthusiasm from the guys, including the participating dancing groups. We want to call on all lovers of entertainment to experience the first biggest hits," Barcon said.

Barcon stressed the need to support the young dancers in achieving their goals, noting that "paying attention to such sector will help Liberia greatly."

"We are aging now and see the need to support our young dancers. This is something that brought us to the spotlight in Africa and other parts of the world from 1996 to 2007. West Coast Kingz Int'l intends to promote dancers who really love the game and ready to hit big," he said.

According to him, there are many dancers in Liberia with wonderful talents, but that they require support and capacity.

"We want to pay back to our country by supporting such initiatives that allows young, talented dancers to display their skills and also entertain lovers of the game," he said.

Barcon said such initiative will help in exposing young dancers' talent to the world, noting: "Our performance led to many opportunities, including participating in international competitions."

He however called on all dancers to make their presence felt at the nation's first edition of dance competition.

"This competition would help you learn something just by looking at young, talented dancers at our grand final. Interestingly, we had workshop for the participating teams or crews to ensure that entertainers get the best during the competition and onward," he said.

According to him, West Coast Kingz International has resolved to host the competition every year, including decentralizing it to other parts of Liberia in order to attract more dancers across the country.