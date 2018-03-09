Nigeria: Arik Air Explains Lagos-Accra Flight Incident

Arik Air yesterday explained the smoke incident that happened on it's flight W3 304 from Lagos to Accra,Ghana. A passenger aboard the said flight had on Thursday night accused the airline of not given passengers medical attention after the plane landed in Accra.

Explaining what happened, Arik Air Communication Manager, Mr Banji Ola said : "Arik Air flight W3 304 from Lagos to Accra on March 6, 2018 declared an emergency in line with standard operating procedures, when unknown source of smoke was detected in the cabin 81 miles from Accra".

" The captain of the flight briefed the passengers accordingly assuring them that the aircraft was under control and safe for landing in Accra".

" The aircraft, a Dash 8 Q400, landed safely in Accra without further incident and all passengers disembarked normally".

" The aircraft is currently parked in Acrra and our team of engineers are conducting comprehensive inspections on the aircraft to ascertain the cause of the smoke, after which the aircraft will be flown without passengers to a maintenance facility for rectification and testing. The relevant aviation authorities in Ghana and Nigeria have been briefed appropriately on the incident", he added.