It's not everyday that an international musician performs for passengers on board. Travellers on a fastjet flight from Zimbabwe's capital Harare to the resort town of Victoria Falls are in for an unforgettable experience today with superstar Oliver Mtukudzi. The legendary artist will perform at 34 000 feet, delivering an intimate performance as part of a promotion.

Zimbabwean superstar Oliver Mtukudzi will today perform on board a fastjet plane on its flight from Harare to Victoria Falls, a first for the artist and airline.

According to fastjet "'Tuku' will deliver an acoustic set comprising tracks from his new album titled Hany'ga (Concern); the collection of newly penned songs was initially launched on 7 February at Pakare Paye, Tuku's recording studio based in Norton".

"Passengers travelling on flight FN 8003 this Friday will have front row seats to one of the most intimate Tuku performances staged... and it is a first for Zimbabwe," says fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson Faith Chaitezvi.

Chaitezvi adds that the performance forms part of the airline's promotion of Victoria Falls, domestic and inbound regional tourism. "We are passionate about promoting domestic and regional tourism to Zimbabwe, and what better way than to leverage innovative events in partnership with a musical legend."

Commenting on the initiative, Tuku said, "This is revolutionary for us as well. There is no better interaction with fans than meeting and sharing with them, mid-flight, music from my new album!"

Tuku added, "we are proud to be associated with fastjet who are bringing locals and international tourists to the Victoria Falls." The party will not end on-board the flight but will later continue on a Zambezi river. "Thereafter, a performance at the Elephant Hills Hotel on Saturday 10 March 2018 at 8pm for a full performance with my band," Tuku added.

Fastjet presently operates 24 weekly flights between Harare and Victoria Falls, three weekly flights between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls as well as four daily flights between Harare and Johannesburg.