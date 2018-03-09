Africa: Tanzania 7th in All Africa Junior Golf

National junior golf team finished seventh in the opening round of All Africa Junior Golf Challenge in Rabat Morocco, after posting an aggregate 273 strokes.

The field of 13 countries battled it out for the top honour at this year event, each entered four players with best three gross scores counted for each of the four rounds. Tanzania team under national golf body Chairman Joseph Tango, was beaten by their neighbours, Uganda and Kenya who finished third and fourth respectively.

The championship that teed off on Tuesday at the Royal Golf Dar es Salam Club, Rabat, Morocco was disrupted by downpour and winds gusting up to 50km per hour, organisers said.

According to report from Morocco, Tanzania started 43 shots adrift the defending champions and first round leaders South Africa who had 230 strokes. The event saw only five countries fielded girl's teams, while Tanzania has only boy's team in Morocco.

It is team dismal start as also no local junior at individual top ten scores. The team has to work hard in remaining round to finish in better position. Boys Teams Competition - Round 1--230 South Africa (230), Morocco (248), Uganda (255), Kenya (256), Nigeria (270), Egypt (271), Tanzania (273), Zimbabwe (276), Namibia (276), Tunisia (277), Zambia (279), Gabon (289) and Mauritius at the bottom with aggregate 313 strokes.

Girls competition each country enter three players with best two count - Round 1 Scores South Africa (164), Morocco (178), Nigeria (182), Zimbabwe (185), Kenya (198), Tunisia (200), Egypt (219) and at the bottom Uganda with 220 strokes.

Boys Individual - Round 1---73 Martin Vorster (RSA), 76 Deon Germishuys (RSA), 78 Soufiane Dhamane (MOR), 81 Ayden Senger (RSA); Ishaq Said (KEN), 82 Kibugu Mutahi (KEN); David Kamulindwa (UGA), 84 Mehdi el Fakori (MOR), 85 Henco Rieckert (NAM); William Geach (ZIM) and Werner Deyzel (RSA) who had 88