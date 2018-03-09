Tanzania: Yanga Will Not Throw in Towel, Insists Coach

Young Africans have not thrown in a towel in their CAF Champions League campaign and are confident to overturn the 2-1 deficit they suffered at the hands of Township Rollers of Botswana on Tuesday.

Township Rollers bossed the first round, first leg tie on Monday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, reducing Yanga almost to novices. Two beautifully taken goals on both halves of the match by Lemponye Tshireletso and Motsholetsi Sikele gave Township Rollers a deserved victory.

Zambian international Obrey Chirwa equalised for Yanga on the half hour mark to take the match to a goal apiece at the break, but in the end the home side was outplayed on their own turf; Sikele's winner a justified ending to the match.

To beat Township Rollers at home in the return leg clash and advance to the group stage will be a tough mission to the Tanzania Mainland envoys, as they will need to score two clear goals in Gaborone. Regardless, Assistant Coach Shadrack Nsajigwa, has faith in his side, insisting that they will turn around the score when they travel to Gaborone, Botswana for a return leg tie in a week time. Almost as soon as the final whistle went in the first leg, Yanga have been plotting ways to overturn the defeat they endured in Dar es Salaam.

Nsajigwa conceded the defeat, insisting that Township Rollers had played a 'great game' and that they lost to a better team. However, he said, they have only played the first leg, adding that Yanga had what it takes to overturn their deficit on March 17th at the National Stadium in Gaborone. "It is only the first leg ... we still have to face them in the return leg match and surely we will go there a much improved side.

"We were playing against a team we technically knew little about them, but now we have a clue on how they play and we will use the remaining few days to work out on mistakes we committed today (Tuesday) to turn around the score," he said. Township Rollers Head Coach Nikola Kavazovic told rollersfc.com that his team's hard work had paid off. "Absolutely, we deserved to win.

But I am not satisfied since we had to score five and stamp them under the Kilimanjaro! We have an excellent result for second leg in Gaborone. We must be wise and smart. They are a top team in continental frameworks. They will come to Gabs for all or nothing. But if we repeat our best from previous three games, our chances for group stage are realistic," Kavazovic said.

He added that the win was due to good preparation. "Tactical preparations for game were perfect, we scanned them to the smallest details. And when all players do the job, we can do much more than today. Anyway, we are growing and becoming a serious team at continental level. All credit to my players and staff and management.

Now they are living their dream and they deserve it." Kavazovic was also happy with the '20 complete passes' second goal and thanked the Vice-President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi for encouraging the team through his prematch Tweet.

"Our second goal is top of modern football. Possession, passing, creating space, space runs and execution. Special thanks to the Botswana Vice- President whose support gave us additional strength," Kavazovic said.