9 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Rapper, Olamide and Long-Time Partner Are Engaged

Photo: Olamide/Instagram
Olamide.
By Jayne Augoye

Rapper, Olamide Adedeji aka Olamide, is officially taken.

The rapper popped the question to his long-time partner, Adebukunmi Suleiman, on her birthday, Thursday night.

The couple who have been together for years now, welcomed a son, Milano, in 2016.

Olamide shared the news on his Snapchat account. She is also the only woman who has a child for the popular singer.

Bunkumi and Olamide allegedly began dating from the beginning of his music career way back in 2014. Quite private, very little is known about the bride-to-be.

