Tanzania: 50 Million Trees Set to Be Planted in Kilimanjaro

Strategies are underway to make sure 50 million trees are planted in Kilimanjaro region under the 'Trees 4 Kili' Project.

A Director with the project, Mr Thomas Munuo said that the trees to be planted during this year's long rain season are meant to combat drought and possible desertification.

Mr Munuo said that the project aims at reinstating the once famous green scenery of the region that is home to Africa's highest mountain - Kilimanjaro.

The director said already one million trees have been prepared, adding that a closer follow-up of growth of the trees will be maintained to ensure they do not wither.

Mr Munuo said that felling of trees and failure to plant new ones has adversely affected the region, causing a huge decrease in ice on the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro. Rain has substantially decreased in the region as years unfold.

He said concerted efforts are needed in mitigating climate change effect as well as controlling human activities such as charcoal burning and using trees as firewood.

The director noted that many youths are ready to participate in agricultural activities but are let down by lack of reliable rain, where some of them have moved to other regions with enough rain and even distribution.

Mr Munuo said that the 'Trees 4 Kili' Project has been specifically initiated in Kilimanjaro region to check environmental degradation and engage people in planting trees.

He expressed his gratitude to Wild Frontiers and Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) for supporting the project financially as well as getting tree seedlings in place. He called upon the public, forestry officers and local government officials to join hands to make the project a success