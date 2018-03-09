9 March 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Blantyre United Finally Bite the Dust

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jabulani Phiri

Financial woes at last season's TNM Super League outfit Blantyre United have forced the team to disband.

Prior to this development, the team's owner and patron Lawson Nakoma jumped ship mid way last season forcing the team to struggle in fulfilling its remaining fixtures.

The team's general secretary Chisomo Malekano said they arrived at the decision after realizing that they can't afford to steer the team further.

"We have been accumulating debts from last season and until now we haven't settled them so we just thought of disbanding the team altogether," he said.

He said starting from last season; they had been knocking on different company's doors asking them if they can take over the team for free.

However, he said all they were getting were false hopes apart from Capital Oil Refining Industries (CORI) which was paying game bonuses for players.

Malekano said the team owes players a lot of money and said it's sad that they are disbanding while not sorting them out.

"We couldn't afford to sort them out, the team's coffers were completely dry and different people are now on our neck due to the unsettled bills," he said.

The team managed to honour its final away fixtures because it was receiving special funds from the league runners Sulom.

Malawi

Atupele Shrugs Off Demand to Adbdicate Mutharika's Cabinet

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has said he is fully committed to President Peter Mutharika… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.