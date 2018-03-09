Cameroon: South West - Gendarmerie, Ex-Service Men Get New Bosses

Defence Minister Delegate, Joseph Beti Assomo commissioned them Wednesday and announced new benefits for military personnel serving in the troubled Anglophone area.

Appointed by a Presidential Decree of 21 February 2018, the new South West Regional Gendarmerie Legion Commander, 48-year-old Colonel Tchinda Mbouzikeu Henri, has been commissioned to his post.

He is a graduate of the Cameroon Military Academy (EMIA), batch of 1996 where he came out overall best. Equally, the new Ex-Service Men and War victims Regional Head of Division for the South West Region, 56-year-old Navy Captain Mba Ango Jean, has taken over command. He is a brilliant graduate of the French Navy School and integrated in the 1990 batch of EMIA.

Both men were publicly installed to their new functions on 7 March, 2018, at the Buea ceremonial ground by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo. The ceremony happened in the presence of both Regional Governors of Littoral and South West as well as neighbouring Senior Divisional officers of Wouri and Fako administrative Divisions.

Minister Beti Assomo used the occasion to underscore the urgency of the time which is to defend the integrity of the national territory in the face of a mounting separatist menace. He announced the creation of a 24th infantry battalion in Akwaya in Manyu Division (South West Region) to intensify military presence against ground threat.

The Minister cited some red zones in the South West Region to include Kumba-Mamfe, Nguti-Banghem, and Ekondo Titi as evil tracks and pockets of separatists' attacks to which the Forces must pay diligent attention. Mr. Assomo conducted a minute-silence with attendees at the Buea ceremonial ground in memory of civilians and forces who lost their lives in the agitations.

The Minister Delegate announced the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Paul Biya, to ameliorate living conditions as well as improve on the dues of the defence personnel on assignment in the troubled Anglophone area to begin from April, 2018, pay-out.

The measures, he stressed, were part of President Paul Biya's vision as Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces to optimise the efficiency of the Defence Forces to wither the Boko Haram in the Northern area, armed gangs in the East and Adamawa Regions, armed poachers and highway rubbers.