South Africa: Faf - 'Quiet' De Kock Pushed Over the Line

The events of this week have undoubtedly added spice to the second Test between the Proteas and Australia starting in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

All week, the altercation between David Warner and Quinton de Kock in Durban on Sunday has dominated headlines.

In the process, both camps have come out at different times offering different mechanisms of defence for their respective players.

The ICC, meanwhile, fined Warner 75% of his match fee and slapped him with three demerit points while De Kock was fined 25% and given one demerit point.

Hopefully, when play gets underway on Friday, this issue will finally be put to bed.

Du Plessis has reportedly met with Aussie skipper Steve Smith to 'clear the air', but at his pre-match press conference on Thursday the Proteas leader could not escape questions about the incident.

He believes that De Kock's response to two hours of on and off field sledging was expected.

"If you know Quinton's character, you know that he is a very quiet guy," Du Plessis said.

"He doesn't say a word. I struggle to get a word out of him on the field, so I know he is a very relaxed, laid back guy.

"The point leading up to that was a lot of stuff said to Quinton, and a lot of personal stuff. Once again, that line of where it gets personal can be talked about.

"But I thought he handled himself well in terms of all the stuff that was said to him as he walked off the field. Eventually he reached a point where he said enough is enough. Any guy in the world, depending on how far you pushed him, eventually he's going to say something back."

De Kock is believed to have made a derogatory comment about Warner's wife, Candice, which sent the Aussie opener over the edge.

Play on Friday gets underway at 10:00.

