8 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 227 Residents Suspected of Having Cholera in Tana River

By Stephen Oduor

The number of people suspected to be infected with cholera in Tana River County has risen to 227, up from 218 last week as the county health personnel continue to investigate the source of infection.

Health officers in Tana River County are yet to establish the source of the disease, 40 days since it was first reported.

INVESTIGATION

A report by the County public health officer Samuel Jefwa said field investigations to determine the source of the infection had not been done as they have to borrow equipment to test the water.

He also said the infection was fast spreading to Charidende, Nanighi, Bokawells and Mulanjo areas. Control units were becoming insufficient as the number of patients grows.

More than 90 people have tested positive for cholera, while 227 are suspected of having the disease.

HYGIENE

The county referral hospital does not have the capacity to run all the culture tests, and there is unreliable transport for cholera response activities, Mr Jefwa said.

He added that some residents were also not cooperating with health officers.

The residents are reportedly not giving information on sick people but later complain of neglect and claim that some people have died as a result of cholera.

Some food premises with low hygiene and sanitation standards have been closed and open parties in the county discouraged.

Facilities have also been advised to scale up rapid diagnostic tests and laboratory confirmation for new cases.

The health officers continue to hold inconsistent outbreak coordination meetings in Bura Sub-County Hospital.

