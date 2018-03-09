Kenya/Tunisia: Gor-Esperance War of Wars Continues

The war of words from Wednesday's Caf Champions League first round, first leg match pitting Gor Mahia against Esperance continued yesterday, with the Tunisian side now saying suggesting their players were hesitant in expressing themselves on the "poor surface".

The Kenyan champions and their Tunisian counterparts settled for a goalless draw in a thrilling contest at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, leaving both teams with all to play for in the return leg set for the 60,000 seater Rades Stadium in eight days' time.

K'Ogalo coach Dylan Kerr kick started the storm when he slammed the opposition for "time wasting" in his post-match comments.

But then, the visiting team - which refused to field questions from journalists after the game - hit back on social media.

One particular tweet says one of their players was substituted during the game after picking up an injury occasioned by the poor playing surface.

Gor Mahia dominated proceedings during the match played on a pitch littered with sections of muddy patches brought about by the heavy rains that have recently pounded the area.

"The surface was bad for both teams and if what we get to play on in Tunisia will be better, that will also benefit us. We need a scoring draw to advance. We got a chance," Gor Mahia's chief executive Lordvick Aduda said on Thursday.

At the same time, K'Ogalo's performance has been lauded by among others, former Harambee Stars coach James Nandwa and ex-Kenya international Boniface Ambani who currently is a TV and radio pundit.

"This tie is delicately poised but Gor will have to double their efforts to stand a chance in Tunis. They will face a very different side over there," said Nandwa, who enjoyed a three-year playing stint in the gulf.

They (Gor) tried. A draw is not bad. The pitch will be much better in Tunis and they will face bigger problems there including a hostile crowd and an aggressive side whose players will go all out to get many penalties," Ambani said.

Gor Mahia were thrashed 5-0 when they last played at the Rades Stadium four years ago.