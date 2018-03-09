9 March 2018

L'Express (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Mauritian President Expected to Resign

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, president of Mauritius, might not hold her prestigious title for much longer. After the decision to impeach was taken against her by Cabinet on Thursday 8 March, it has been reported that Gurib-Fakim is likely to pack her bags and leave today before the motion is brought to parliament next week.

The scandal started with documentary evidence from l'express showing that Gurib-Fakim had accepted a platinum card from the Planet Earth Institute, an NGO led by controversial Angolan businessman Alvaro Sobrinho. The documents showed that she used the credit card to spent large sums of money buying luxury items, including jewels.

This political storm has plagued the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Mauritian independence with most opposition MPs refusing to participate as long as the president hold on to her position.

Mauritius

Cabinet Agrees to Impeach Mauritian President after Independence Day

Almost three years after she became the first woman to be the president of Mauritius, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim is set to be… Read more »

Read the original article on L'Express.

Copyright © 2018 L'Express. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.