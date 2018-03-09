Mauritius: Mauritian President Expected to Resign

Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, president of Mauritius, might not hold her prestigious title for much longer. After the decision to impeach was taken against her by Cabinet on Thursday 8 March, it has been reported that Gurib-Fakim is likely to pack her bags and leave today before the motion is brought to parliament next week.

The scandal started with documentary evidence from l'express showing that Gurib-Fakim had accepted a platinum card from the Planet Earth Institute, an NGO led by controversial Angolan businessman Alvaro Sobrinho. The documents showed that she used the credit card to spent large sums of money buying luxury items, including jewels.

This political storm has plagued the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Mauritian independence with most opposition MPs refusing to participate as long as the president hold on to her position.