9 March 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: APR Eye IPRC-Kigali Win As Hoops League Resumes

By Richard Bishumba

APR Basketball Club are upbeat about their chances to secure victory against arch-rivals IPRC-Kigali when the two sides square-off on Friday night at Amahoro Indoor Stadium - starting at 8pm.

The national basketball league resumes today from a seven-week break during which, there was the Heroes Day tourney and window one qualifiers for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in Bamako, Mali.

Going into tonight's encounter, record seven-time champions APR are second in the league table standing with 12 points while Albert Buhake's IPRC-Kigali are in fifth place, two points behind.

APR head coach Aimé Karim Nkusi said his troops are ready and prepared to fight for the crucial points as the race for the league title enters into the second half of the campaign.

"We are ready to resume the title race; all my players are in good form. We have had enough time to regroup and study well our game-plan," said Nkusi, who also doubles as the national team assistant coach.

On the other hand, Kicukiro-based IPRC-Kigali, who had a slow first half, only managing three victories out of seven games, will be looking to start on a high note as they battle for a top four finish.

In another league fixture today, title hopefuls and table leaders Patriots will be up against United Generation Basketball (UGB) at 6pm, at the same venue.

Today

UGB Vs Patriots 6pm

APR Vs IPRC-Kigali 8pm

