9 March 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyatta, Odinga Close Ranks With Vow to Work Toward Unified Kenya

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Nasa leader Raila Odinga (file photo).
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga on Friday met and emerged from a closed door meeting with a commitment to work toward a unified Kenya.

The two leaders met at the Office of the President at Harambee House and thereafter jointly addressed a press conference.

It was on those very steps in 2008, that then President Mwai Kibaki and Raila Odinga agreed to put their political differences aside and work to unite a fractured nation following the worst election violence of Kenya's history.

Odinga made the same promise on Friday, with President Kenyatta announcing that they would in the coming days, provide more "detail" on their "new beginning".

Odinga made no explicit pronouncements on the future of the National Super Alliance, except to say that they were too far along in their journey to the proverbial "Canaan" to turn back but admitted that they could not hope to reach their final destination on their current course.

Odinga has been agitating for a reformed electoral system that would allow for adequate representation of minority groups.

