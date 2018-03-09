9 March 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe Earmarks ICT Sector to Revive Economy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Danai Mwarumba

Harare — ZIMBABWE is to launch a revolving fund aimed at enhancing the growth of the information and communications technology in the country.

The industry is earmarked as a cornerstone for economic revival.

Next Wednesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is scheduled to launch the fund, which is a welcome development for a sector which despite having vast potential has been thwarted by lack of investments.

Supa Mandiwanzira, the Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister, will during the event scheduled for the capital Harare, give an overview of the sector.

The regulator, Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) and others stakeholders in the sector will participate.

"The initiative is expected to equip the youth with necessary skills and resources that will make it possible for them to create employment not only for themselves, but for others as well," read a statement from the regulator ahead of the event.

Zimbabwe's youths are most impacted by unemployment and have called for funding for skills training, innovation and establishing innovation hubs nationwide.

Zimbabwe

Army Detains Mugabe Staff Without Food, Water - Report

Staff at Robert Mugabe's Harare mansion were detained without food or water and questioned for hours this week by… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.