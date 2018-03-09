Zimbabwe Earmarks ICT Sector to Revive Economy

Harare — ZIMBABWE is to launch a revolving fund aimed at enhancing the growth of the information and communications technology in the country.

The industry is earmarked as a cornerstone for economic revival.

Next Wednesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is scheduled to launch the fund, which is a welcome development for a sector which despite having vast potential has been thwarted by lack of investments.

Supa Mandiwanzira, the Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister, will during the event scheduled for the capital Harare, give an overview of the sector.

The regulator, Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) and others stakeholders in the sector will participate.

"The initiative is expected to equip the youth with necessary skills and resources that will make it possible for them to create employment not only for themselves, but for others as well," read a statement from the regulator ahead of the event.

Zimbabwe's youths are most impacted by unemployment and have called for funding for skills training, innovation and establishing innovation hubs nationwide.