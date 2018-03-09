South Africa: National Treasury On Appointment of Dr Kay Brown As CEO of Financial and Fiscal Commission

press release

Dr Kay Brown, currently Chief Director for Expenditure Planning at National Treasury, is leaving the department at the end of March 2018. Dr Brown has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC), effective from 1 April 2018.

National Treasury Director-General, Mr Dondo Mogajane, has wished Dr Brown well in what will soon be her new responsibility: "It is with mixed emotions that we bid farewell to one of our long-serving public servants. Dr Brown has been with the National Treasury for 16 years. Her contribution to the organisation has been immense and her achievements countless and definitely too many to recount in this farewell."

DG Mogajane also says the fact that Dr Brown will be joining the FFC means she will remain part of the Finance family. "We know that she will tackle this new venture with the same passion and dedication that she displayed as part of our team. We wish her all the best and believe that she will continue to succeed in this new phase of her professional career."

Dr Brown joined the Treasury in 2002 as a policy analyst working on the criminal justice system. In 2007 she headed up the expenditure planning unit, managing the budget process. She has also been responsible for South Africa's participation in international budget reform forums and South Africa's responses to international country assessments. Dr Brown has also served as the Chairperson of CABRI, the Collaborative Africa Budget Reform Initiative, and represented South Africa in international structures such as the Global Initiative for Fiscal Transparency (GIFT).

As a champion of public participation in budgeting, she spearheaded National Treasury's civil society outreach programme, culminating in the launch of the budget portal, vulekamali. South Africa's budget has recently been recognised as one of the most transparent in the world. Dr Brown has been a stalwart of the budget process - her dedication, hard work and positive energy will be sorely missed at the National Treasury.

