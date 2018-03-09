South Africa: Social Development Call On Women to Report Abuse

press release

As we commemorate International Women's Day, the Department calls on all women who are experiencing abuse to get help and report abuse.

We strongly condemn the continuing incidents of violence and murder of women.

Recent incidents include the murder of 57 year-old Constantia resident, whose husband was arrested as a suspect, and the murder-suicide involving a Lentegeur police officer who had held his girlfriend and her mother hostage before shooting them and himself.

We continue to call on all women - whether from affluent or poor backgrounds - who may be enduring any form of emotional or physical abuse, to seek help, and report abuse.

Through the Children and Families programme and the Victim Empowerment sub-programme (VEP), the department provides a basket of family support and counselling services, including social work services for victims of gender violence.

The Department funds a growing network of 16 shelters of abused women across the province. The shelter services provide for basic needs like food, clothing and security. The victims can also access psycho-social support, and other needed services like medical and legal assistance and skills development to enable economic empowerment.

DSD will also continue the fight against human trafficking. We continue to warn the public, especially vulnerable groups, such as women and parents of young children, to be extra vigilant.

Nationally, the social development department has dealt with 220 cases of human trafficking in the 2016/17 year.

We can end the abuse of women and children if we continue to work together and build partnerships with communities. The public can report any cases of abuse of women and children by approaching our social workers at regional or local offices, or by contacting the DSD hotline on 0800 220 250.

Issued by: Western Cape Social Development