New York — In his latest regular report to the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (Unamid), UN Secretary-General António Guterres has acknowledged positive security developments, but expressed regrets that "no tangible progress has been made in finding a comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Darfur".

Gutterres's latest report, which covers the period from December 16 2017 to February 15 2018 will be discussed by the UNSC on March 14. In accordance with Security Council resolution 2363 (2017), by which the Council extended the mandate of Unamid until 30 June 2018, the Secretary-General is required to report, every 60 days, on its implementation.

The report provides an update on and analysis of the conflict, the political situation and the operational environment in Darfur and the main challenges to the effective implementation of the mandate, including violations of the status of forces agreement, for the period from

It also presents the steps taken by Unamid towards achieving its benchmarks and provides an update on progress in the implementation of the recommendations contained in the special report of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the strategic review of Unamid ( S/2017/437).

Gutterres's report states: The overall security situation has remained stable. While the dry season is coming to mid-point, no major clashes have taken place between the forces of the Government of the Sudan and the Darfur armed groups; the weapons collection campaign proceeded in the Jebel Marra area, while encountering resistance from the Sudan Liberation Army/Abdul Wahid (SLA/AW) elements; tensions increased in some internally displaced persons camps in Central Darfur. The period also witnessed fewer incidents of intercommunal conflicts, banditry and criminality, human rights abuses and cases of harassment, in particular of internally displaced persons and other vulnerable groups. The overall humanitarian situation remained largely unchanged, despite the new displacement of several hundred persons from eastern Jebel Marra, as a result of fighting between two SLA/AW factions. The African Union High-level Implementation Panel-led peace process in Darfur remained stalled, and the implementation of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur has been constrained by the lack of capacity and resources, for which the Government is seeking external assistance.

Observations:

In conclusion, Gutterres says: "I am encouraged by the positive developments in the security environment and the impact of the weapons collection campaign in creating security for all Darfuris and an enabling environment for addressing the concerns of internally displaced persons and finding durable solutions for them. I call upon the Government, similarly, to ensure that the campaign is inclusive and conducted with full respect for the human and legal rights of all citizens.

"It is regrettable, however, that no tangible progress has been made in finding a comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Darfur."