9 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Issues Stern Warning Against Demonstrators

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has sent a strong warning to those planning to hold demonstrations across the country. He said the government would not hesitate to take stern action against those who would dare to demonstrate.

"Whoever will go against this instruction will face the music," said Dr Magufuli when inaugurating a new CRDB branch at his home town of Chato in Geita region on Friday, March 9.

Instead, he said people should focus on productive activities for the development of the country.

Tanzania

Taiwan National in Court Over 90kgs Shark Fins

ILLEGAL fishing war in Tanzania's deep sea intensified yesterday following the arraignment of a Taiwanese national,… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.