9 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hawks Serve Three Ex-SARS Executives With Court Summonses

The Hawks served summonses on former SARS executives Ivan Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries van Rensburg on Friday, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed.

"Yes, they have been served today on allegations of contravention of the Rica Act and allegations of corruption," he said.

The "Rica Act" is the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act.

Daily Maverick reported that it was related to an old SARS intelligence mission called "Project Sundays".

Mulaudzi told News24 that two of the summonses were served in Pretoria, and one to a legal representative of the third person, in Cape Town.

That person could not be served directly because they were travelling, so a legal representative received it.

They have to appear in the Pretoria Regional Court on April 8.

Asked if Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, a former SA Revenue Services commissioner, was also going to be served, as rumoured, Mulaudzi responded: "There is no such."

Source: News24

