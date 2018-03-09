South Africa: Rietgat SAPS Covers All the Ground

press release

TSHWANE NORTH CLUSTER: The Rietgat Police Station continued to restore law and order and ensured that learning and teaching takes place in a conducive place where both learners and teachers are and feel safe.

The police station together with K9 unit, Community Policing Forum, Patrollers and Youth Desk paid unannounced visits to Senthibele High School and Kondelelani Junior Secondary School respectively.

The visits yielded positive results where two learners aged 17 and 21 years from the two schools were found in possession of dagga and arrested. However, The 21 year-old was charged while the 17 year-old was released under the parental care.

The search further found a total of six knives, one screw driver and a scissor from over 2200 learners from the two schools.

The Principal from Kondelelani Junior Secondary School in Block S heaped praises to the men and women in blue. "We are very happy that the police paid us an unannounced visit to sweep bad apples from our school, their visit is always welcomed," said the principal.

The Visible Policing Head Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Bila echoed the principal's sentiments and lauded his members and the cooperation of the school. "I would like to commend our members for keeping their eyes on the ball and made sure that we rid our schools of all wannabe criminals. We want to send a strong message that schools are for learning and teaching not a place to peddle drugs," said Lt Col Bila.

Chairperson of the Community Policing Forum, Mr Tau encouraged all stakeholders who were involved in the search to keep shining and making sure that teachers and learners are and feel safe all the time. "Keep up the good work, and thanks for availing yourselves for the benefit of our children and teachers," said Tau.

The SAPS and all the stakeholders sealed the day by handing out pamphlets at nearby shopping complexes and intersections to the community about dangers of drug abuse, house, business and armed robberies as well as buying of stolen goods.