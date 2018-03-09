South Africa: Remembering Nyakane Tsolo - the True History of Sharpeville Must Be Told

analysis

Today, like his leader Robert Sobukwe, Nyakane Tsolo has been rendered an insignificant figure in the annals of South African history, blotted out, silenced and erased from the public memory around the Sharpeville Massacre; an excruciatingly obscure figure - barely known, remembered or celebrated. By THANDO SIPUYE.

Post-1994 South Africa has a theatrical crisis of selective amnesia and partisan rememberings of history. History telling, whether at school, university, in the media or public celebrations and commemorative events, is biased towards a singular political trajectory and one particular school of thought that is portrayed as the sole agent of the socio-economic and political transformations that have apparently occurred in the past 24 years.

In democratic South Africa there is neither democracy nor justice when it comes to narrating critical historical events and moments. There is rather a subtle, consistent perpetuation of particular memories as less or more valuable and significant than others. South African historiography after 1994 marginalises particular voices while structuring others as monolithic.

The reconstruction and rewriting of histories about the Sharpeville Massacre, which occurred on 21 March, 1960, and the reconstitution of that day as ahistorical and a depoliticised "Human Rights Day", is but one of many examples...