9 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Chasing the Phantom - Walter Lippmann and the Land Debate

In no nation is the question posed by Mosiuoa Lekota entirely settled. Most societies get rattled by it from time to time. But rarely is it expressed so fearlessly. Last month in Parliament, above the puerile cackle that has become its soundtrack, the leader of the Congress of the People (COPE) party thundered rhetorically: "Who is our people, who is not our people?" That question will be hard to avoid in 2018, writes TERENCE McNAMEE.

The COPE leader was roiled by the new administration's promise to expropriate land without compensation. Push that policy, he fumed, and the Constitution will break. Lekota's cri de coeur was not well served by his framing of land dispossessions in southern Africa over centuries. Most thought his emphasis on the greyer parts of that history was a specious muddle. It was all best forgotten - until he posed the question.

Lekota, a former provincial premier and government minister, knew his question was devastatingly loaded. Politicians reflexively deploy terms like "our people" and "the public" to defend policy. Whether narrow or national interests are served is immaterial.

We do the same. Seldom do we not hear that "the public has spoken" when civil society actions succeed....

