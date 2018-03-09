South Africa: Kareedouw Police Seek an Escapee

Kareedouw — Police are appealing for public assistance to find an escapee, Enrich Ruiters, 24, who escaped from Kareedouw Police Station yesterday.
On Thursday, 8 March 2018 around 12:00, it is alleged that Ruiters was on his way to the holding cells when he managed to flee from the police, after he briefly appeared in a periodical court for an assault case. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact an investigating officer, Warrant Officer Barnard Meyer at 042 288 7100/28.