South Africa: Social Development Appears Before South African Human Rights Commission Subpoena Hearing, 9 Mar

The Department of Social Development (DSD) will appear at a subpoena hearing at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Friday 9 March 2018.

In November 2017, the DSD failed to appear at the Commission's National Investigative Hearing on the Status of Mental Health Care in South Africa. Despite numerous attempts to secure submissions from the Department of Social Development (DSD) at the hearing, the DSD failed to respond.

A number of organisations and public bodies made submissions to the Hearing, some of which indicated that it was critical for the Commission to hear from the DSD in order to consider effective protections for the rights of mental health care users who came within the Department's jurisdiction.

Being of the view that this information is indeed necessary for its probe into the status of mental health care in the country, the Commission served a subpoena to the former Minister of Social Development in February 2018.

The Director General of Social Development will represent the Department at the hearing at the SAHRC National Office in Braamfontein at 10h00.

South African Human Rights Commission, Forum 3, Braampark Office Park, 33 Hoofd Street Braamfontein.

The media are welcome to attend.

