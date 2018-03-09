A 40-year-old Zimbabwean woman was recently extradited to Botswana from her safe haven in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to face fraud charges involving 2 million pula.

The Botswana Police Service reportedly issued a statement that Evelyn Chivinge, who was an employee of CA Sales and Distribution (PVT) Ltd based in Botswana, was extradited from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates to Botswana on Monday.

"She is suspected to have defrauded the company of money amounting to over P2 million, which came into her possession by virtue of her employment," said the Botswana Police Service.

"The suspect has been on the police wanted list since October last year. The National Central Bureau (NCB), Gaborone, published her in the Interpol Red Notice as a wanted suspect following her disappearance. She was arrested in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and subsequently extradited to Botswana."

Chivinge has since appeared before a Gaborone magistrate, who remanded her in custody.

Botswana police said the suspect arrived at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport under escort and appeared at the Village Magistrate Court on charges of stealing by servants.

She is expected to appear in court again on March 16 as investigations are understood to be underway.

In 2016, there were reports that more than 500 Zimbabweans were serving time in Botswana prisons for various crimes committed in that country.

In January last year, police in Botswana launched a manhunt for 15 Zimbabwean prisoners, some of them dangerous, who escaped from a jail in Francistown after cutting the security fence.

Three of the inmates were rearrested following their escape from Gerald Estates Centre for illegal immigrants.

The Botswana police then launched a manhunt for 12 Zimbabweans who remained unaccounted for following the escape.