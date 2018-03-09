South Africa: Financial Fiscal Commission Appoints Dr Kay Brown As New CEO

press release

The Financial Fiscal commission has confirmed the appointment of Dr Kay Brown, as its Chief Executive Officer effective 1 April 2018.

Dr Brown preciously held a position as a Chief Director in the National Treasury.

On recommending her appointment, the Commissioners noted the wealth of experience, knowledge and expertise of Dr Brown in the comprehensive economic and fiscal governance, public policy and financial planning and systems arenas within the public sector.

Chairperson of the Commission Professor Daniel Plaaitjies says, "The appointment will reset the FFC as the economic and fiscal policy & governance knowledge based public institution of choice for the SA state and society."

Commissioners added that they are looking forward to Dr Brown joining the FFC and wish her well with her new leadership and professional responsibilities.

"We have no doubt the newly appointed CEO will bring professional integrity into the macroeconomic, social, fiscal policy advise to all sectors of government and society" Plaatjies added.

Issued by: Financial and Fiscal Commission