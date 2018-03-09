9 March 2018

Zimbabwe: Cholera Case Confirmed in Harare

By Ropafadzo Ndangariro

A single case of cholera has been confirmed in Harare, barely a month after five people succumbed to the disease in Chegutu. A 12-year-old girl was treated at a clinic in Waterfalls on Tuesday.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Health and Child Care permanent secretary Dr Gerald Gwinji said Government has since confirmed that the girl was suffering from cholera.

"Our laboratory tests have since confirmed that the girl was suffering from cholera. We have since began contact tracing in case there could be other people who could have gotten into contact with this girl before she received treatment, as well as taking her history to try and establish the possible source of the disease," said Dr Gwinji.

He said the latest case raises more worries for the ministry as the rains create a conducive environment for the spread of the disease.

Harare has of late been battling diseases such as cholera and typhoid, with high-density suburbs such as Mbare being the most affected.

