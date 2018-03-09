South Africa Returns to Apartheid-Era Censorship With the 'Banning' of Inxeba

analysis

Censorship, one of the insidious strategies used by the apartheid government, has made an ominous comeback in South Africa with the recent X18 classification of the award-winning film Inxeba (The Wound). In South Africa the film can now only be shown in locations licensed to screen adult entertainment.

The apartheid government tried to maintain its power over a racially segregated South African population through controlling the media. This included censoring films - initially international and then also local ones. The Publications Control Board had the power to ban a film outright, demand scenes be cut or, bizarrely, to restrict the screening of a film to certain (usually white only) audiences.

The purpose of censorship during this era, as film theorist and author Keyan Tomaselli points out in The Cinema of Apartheid: Race and Class in South African Film, was to support and keep apartheid in place.

What underpinned the control board's decisions was the belief that the majority of the population was "not sophisticated", as the Publications Control Board appeals adjudicator, Judge Lammie Snyman, claimed. Not sophisticated enough, apparently, to be trusted with the privilege to exercise their own - or be privy to others' - expressions of free speech.

After apartheid ended, the Film and Publication Board was created to fulfil the role of screening and rating films. It is this body that took the decision to reclassify Inxeba. In my opinion it has claimed for itself a paternalistic role, attempting to dictate what South African audiences may and may not see. Like the apartheid government and the control board of old, they are infantilising South Africans. They want to protect citizens from perspectives that they, as individuals, don't agree with.

But this is not their right. They simply don't trust South Africans to be "sophisticated" enough to make up their own minds.

The history

The first film to be banned in South Africa was the 1910 The Johnson-Jeffries Fight, a documentation of a match between a white and black boxer. In the film Jack Johnson, the black boxer, defeats his white opponent. The Publications Control Board must have feared that it would incite black on white violence, or, god forbid, affirm the knowledge that the white man could, indeed, be beaten.

Under apartheid many films, some of them fine ones with artistic merit, were cut, banned and sidelined for reasons including explicit sex, content that was not in line with Christian values, interracial relationships and interracial violence. A sad byproduct of censorship was that South African filmmakers learned to apply self-censorship, limiting the topics they addressed in their films and the events and actions they portrayed.

A feeling of freedom in film began to emerge with the transition to democracy in the early 1990s. In 1994 the then minister of Home Affairs, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, even proclaimed that:

Never again... will anyone decide what other intelligent and rational beings may or may not read, watch or hear.

South African documentary and fiction filmmakers started embracing their newfound freedom of speech, taking rightful ownership of their role in new national debates around identity, reconciliation and social justice in a changing South Africa.

The general perception, certainly among filmmakers, was that the era of censorship was over and that The Film and Publication Board's mandate was merely to protect younger viewers and inform the public of sensitive content in films and media, not to control what South Africans could watch.

There was therefore a shocked response to the board's decision in 2013 to refuse a rating to Of Good Report, a noir thriller-horror film that had been selected to open the 34th Durban International Film Festival. This meant the film could not be screened publicly. There was an uproar, an appeal and the film was quickly classified 16, a justifiable rating for the nature of the content.

De facto banning

The Film and Publication Board has given Inxeba (The Wound) the harshest rating in its armoury - X18. This is usually reserved for hardcore porn, dooming the film to be shown only in locations licensed to screen adult entertainment.