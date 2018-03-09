Ethiopia Bidding to Host 12th ICC Congress

Ethiopia is the best candidate to host the 12th International Chamber of Commerce Congress, said Dr. Mulatu Teshome as the country is competing with Kenya, United Arab Emirates and Iran bidding to host the Congress.

Dr. Mulatu conferred with International Chamber of Commerce, World Chambers Federation Director Anthony Parkes who arrived yesterday to evaluate Ethiopia's preparation and readiness.

During the talks, Anthony said Ethiopia has the best chance of winning the bid for it has good facilities and greater government support and determination.

The Director said he learnt that the Ethiopian Government is ready to work jointly with the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Association (ECCSA) to host the Congress.

ECCSA President, Engineer Melaku Ezezew who attended the talks said Ethiopia will have the opportunity to win the bid in which the Director has appreciated all the facilities.

Engineer Melaku said that visa ensuing process, the government's commitment and peace and security of the country will make Ethiopia in a position to win the bid.

Engineer Melaku added that Ethiopian Airlines signed Memorandum of Understanding with ECCSA to offer price discount for participants if Ethiopia wins the bid.

According to Engineer Melaku, the Congress would serve Ethiopia to promote investment opportunities and facilitate technology transfer.

Over 3,000 participants from 130 countries would take part in the 12th International Chamber of Commerce Congress to be held by 2021.