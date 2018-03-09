Ethiopia: Rex Tillerson Expresses Desire to Enhance Ethio-U.S. Cooperation

US State Secretary Rex Tillerson said his country would scale up its cooperation with Ethiopia in trade and investment while pledging to continue working together to bring lasting peace in South Sudan and Somalia.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu and his US counterpart Tillerson held discussion in various issues of bilateral, regional and international concerns followed by a joint press briefing with local and foreign journalists.

Tillerson said the US acknowledges Ethiopia's critical leadership role in the region and the world contributing the largest peacekeeping force.

"We would like to engage in supporting Ethiopia's economic growth and unlocking its huge potential for more development. Washington will look forward to strengthen the all round ties with Addis Ababa as well."

Ethiopia is hosting nearly one million refugees, he said, adding that his government would strengthen assistaning in the humanitarian areas as well.

He also indicated that the US recognizes concerns expressed by the Ethiopian government about incidents of violence and the US firmly believes that the solution is peaceful means.

Tillerosn also notes that the US believes that democracy and economic growth are best to achieve inclusive political process. "We encourage the Ethiopian people maintain patience and support for the government through this change and the journey to democracy."

"Democracy is not an easy journey; it takes time and effort, he said, adding the people should not resort to violence as it never is a solution."

The US is confident that Ethiopia would succeed and prosper providing benefits not just for Ethiopian people, but also for African nations and US business as well, he stressed.

For his part, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu said that the State Secretary's visit is a strong symbol of century old relations and testament to the boosting ties between the two countries.

Both countries are desirous of making sure that their ties grow more particularly in terms of trade and investment, he added.

"Ethiopia and the US will continue to work closely in the issue of South Sudan and Somalia and other regional security concerns," Dr. Workheh reaffirmed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn received and held talks with the U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at his office later in the day.

The two sides discussed bilateral and regional issues, and agreed to strengthen their cooperation in development, security, peace and counter terrorism.

Tillerson also hailed PM Hailemariam's decision to resign as Prime Minister and Chairman of EPRDF saying as it could be a model for leaders of other countries.

He also urged American investors to tap Ethiopia's investment opportunities.

Tillerson is in a first visit to five African nations with Addis Ababa being his first stop since taking office.