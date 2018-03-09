Ethiopia: Reliable Transportation Enhancing Import-Export

Ethiopia, with its outstanding airlines, Ethiopian, Ethio-Djibouti railroad and other trans-boundary roads, is becoming transport hub of Africa.

Being home to various international and regional organizations, the country has positioned itself as a strategic destination [point] in the map of world transportation service.

And the Ethiopian is also aspiring to be the leading airlines in the world through interconnecting Africa with the rest of the world. The country is mentioned in the top list with credible and preferable air transportation services as well.

Currently, Ethiopian's worldwide destinations have grown to over 100 strategic countries to all the five continents on the globe, and more than 50 destinations locally. Apart from this, the airline builds credibility through winning glorious awards.

The government has also been investing vastly in the sector, the transport sector has been growing to the extent it can efficiently support the growing economy of the nation.

The contribution of the transport sector in supporting the intended developmental endeavor of the nation is irreplaceable. This is witnessed as the sector has played considerable roles for the double digit economic growth of the country that has been registered in the last two decades.

Cognizant of its significance, the Ethiopian government has been working tirelessly to transform the sector into a new position. Thus, road, railways and airlines transportation service is facilitating country's economic growth keeping safety and sustainability of the sector.

Only in 2016/17, 17 new asphalt roads projects [20,633.6 kms] has been constructed at a cost of 14 billion Birr, Ethiopian Roads Authority (ERA) Communications Director Samson Wondimu told The Ethiopian Herald.

According to him, by the end of GTP II [2019/2020], 16,747 Kms roads are expected to be paved.

Connecting the country in all directions, with modern road infrastructure, is part of the country's aspiration to enhance smooth trade system and motivate domestic and foreign investors.

"1,206.4 Kms main [interconnecting] roads upgrading, 1,163.2 new main [interconnecting] roads as well as 31.3 Km highways' construction and 2,189.3 Kms roads renovation have been accomplished over the last two years and six months period," he added.

Due to this, the country's import-export business has become more effective, he said.

In addition to the air and road transport, the Ethio-Djibouti railway which is now operational and other national railways projects, under construction, would cut the time and cost of import export activities. "it will further improve the current national transportation networks as well."

Furthermore, the Addis Ababa-Djibouti railway has been playing considerable in the improvement of the country's economic relations with neighboring countries like Djibouti in addition to facilitating the import-export trade. As a result, the nation continues to be the destination of the rising Foreign Direct Investment.

Railways transport sector is already contributing its part in catalyzing swift economic transaction among the city residents and assisting to speed up the national economy.

The sector has also been playing a promising role in boosting the product and productivity of farmers as well as pastoralists through fostering their access to the market.

Addressing farmers' demand of market is unthinkable without improving transportation service. Road accessibility is greatly advancing farmers' and pastoralists' productivity. Hence, the sector is playing a dominant role in benefiting not only the urban community but also in easing the life of rural population.

With the Ethiopian modern fleet, and the increased investment in air, rail and road infrastructure, the country is sure to continue being one of the major destinations of tourists, conference tourism and foreign direct investment.