9 March 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Ethiopian Airlines Now Flying to Argentina

By Victor Kiprop

Ethiopian Airlines launched its inaugural trip from Addis Ababa to Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday with an all-female crew.

The flag carrier will fly five times a week between the two capitals.

The Buenos Aires route increases the airline's destinations in the Americas to six. Ethiopian flies to Washington, New York, and Los Angeles in the United States, Toronto in Canada, and São Paulo, Brazil.

"Our new flight to Buenos Aires will provide efficient connections to our network in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, including Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai, Beirut, Nairobi, and Cairo," said Mr Tewolde Gebremariam, the CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group.

He said the airline's expansion in terms of destinations and fleet in recent years would be instrumental in supporting Ethiopia's rapid economic growth which is largely supported by industrialisation and tourism.

"As the national carrier, we are fast expanding our global footprint, currently covering over 100 international destinations across five continents, to support the country's growth by facilitating its access to investors and tourists," added Mr Tewolde.

The airline, Africa's most profitable, has set up hubs in the continent with the latest agreement signed in January to acquire a 45 per cent stake in Zambia Airways that is set to be re-launched after more than two decades.

Ethiopian also operates Togo's Asky Airlines where it holds a 40 per cent stake, and Malawian Airlines, formerly Air Malawi, where it has a 49 per cent shareholding.

