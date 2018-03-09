Lesotho: Vodacom Launches New App

VODACOM Lesotho Managing Executive, Rashid Tar-Mahomed, has said the organisation is committed to ensuring that Basotho access world class technology and services with every product introduced in the country.

Mr Mahomed was speaking at the launch of the My Vodacom Lesotho Application, an innovation targeted to move the organisation into being fully digital.

"My Vodacom App is the customer's connection to staying in control of their data, voice minutes and SMS usage all the time," Mr Mahomed said.

"It has been designed to help the clients navigate to important information in a simple, quick and easy manner making their experience more enjoyable."

He said the app gives easy access to the customer's account details at the touch of a finger with the ability to view detailed breakdowns of their account, buy airtime or data and manage services all from their cell phone.

"Though some might say it is fairly overdue but we are however extremely proud of the effort that has gone into developing and building this app," Mr Mahomed said.

"The new My Vodacom Lesotho App is our way of bringing our company, our products and services, closer to our customers, as they have been asking for all these years."

He said for a long time, customers wasted much time accessing their balances and purchasing bundles through the USSD-menu which is perceived to lack a good user-experience adding that the app would present a seamless way for customer to manage their accounts and balances, and engage with Vodacom right on their phones.

"The user experience, simplicity and speed of the app is world class and we are confident that this will drastically improve the way our customers access services and help from Vodacom," he said.

He said they were confident that their customers would find the application to be a game changer and they were looking forward to introducing more features and functions within the app in the coming weeks.

Speaking at the same event, Customer Operations Executive Head, Ts'epo Moketela explained that the app is available both for android and iPhone on AppStore and Google Play Store.

He said Vodacom customers will be able to download the app, input their mobile numbers and receive a onetime pin by SMS that will allow them to log into the app.

"Once logged in, they will be able to perform transactions that would normally take a number of steps on the *111# menu in just a few click," Mr Moketela said adding that customers will have their account balance and usage right on the home screen when they open it and which will go a long way in ensuring that they do not overspend and can purchases additional data, minuets or SMS bundles just at the click of a button.